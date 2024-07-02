RWK Goodman strengthens family team with head of public law children, london, appointment

Keeley, a distinguished children lawyer, joins from Taylor Rose, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong track record in public law children proceedings.

Keeley qualified in 2008 and has since gained recognition for her work in public law children proceedings, representing parents, guardians, children, extended family members, and interveners. Additionally, she handles Private Law Children Act matters, family law domestic abuse cases, and surrogacy issues. Keeley's expertise and dedication to her field have earned her numerous accolades, including Female Trailblazer of the Year at the Modern Law Awards 2024, Legal Hero of the Year at the Kent Law Awards 2023, and Partner of the Year at the Family Law Awards in 2022.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Keeley is a passionate advocate for legislative change. She began the campaign for 'George’s Law' after the loss of her son, George, in March 2022. The proposed law seeks to provide statutory entitlement to three days of paid leave for parents who experience baby loss before 24 weeks of pregnancy. Currently, such losses are often classified as sick leave, which Keeley argues is inadequate. Despite facing challenges in Parliament, Keeley's advocacy has prompted many firms to adopt their own policies for statutory baby-loss leave.

Keeley expressed her commitment to her new role, stating, "I take great pride in my work and undertake public law children work to help families and children who face the most distressing and challenging of times and the hardest court proceedings of their lives. Family is more important than anything, and this is at the heart of what I do in my everyday work life. I’m excited about establishing a public law offering in the RWK London Office to complement the already flourishing London team. The aim is to create the biggest and most powerful children team in London."

Simon Bassett, Partner and Head of the London Family team at RWK Goodman, welcomed Keeley, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Keeley Lengthorn to our Family team. Her exceptional expertise and dedication to children’s law are invaluable assets. Keeley’s passion for helping families through the most challenging circumstances aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to her contributions as we strengthen and expand our public law offering in London."

Keeley's appointment marks a significant step for RWK Goodman as they continue to build a formidable Family team in London, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and legal expertise to families and children in need.