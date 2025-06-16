RWK Goodman, a specialist in the care sector, has experienced significant growth in its Health & Social Care team, achieving over a third increase in capacity throughout the past year. This growth is underpinned by numerous complex transactions catering to expanding operators backed by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

The firm boasts a year-on-year growth of 34% as it expands its operations across London and the South West. Recently, the team welcomed six new members, all equipped to support various facets of adult and children’s care and education. Their services encompass acquisitions, disposals, refinancing and development work, along with navigating specialist regulatory requirements and employment matters.

This strong performance reaffirms the team's strategic emphasis on the mid-market, particularly in aiding expanding operators and those considering exit strategies from the sector. Among the noteworthy transactions is the large-scale sale and leaseback of 10 homes for a 39-home care group to a US REIT, alongside advising a 30-home group on acquiring two additional homes, also supported by a US REIT.

Further remarkable deals include assisting a five-home group in expanding their portfolio with the addition of 104 beds through the purchase of two new homes, coupled with refinancing efforts. Additionally, the team's advice to the shareholders of the Oakview Care Group led to the successful sale of three specialist care homes to prominent care provider Cygnet.

Hazel Phillips, Partner and Head of the firm’s Health & Social Care team, shared her thoughts on the team's achievements by saying “It’s a privilege to be able to work in a sector where all our clients are so focused on ensuring the people in their trusted care have the best access to quality care possible, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in navigating the challenges they face when it comes to building that sustainably.

She added “This last financial year has been the team’s best on record, and we’re grateful that our clients and contacts continue to value our commitment to a hands-on and agile approach to transactional work, providing key project management and legal skills needed to help clients focus on delivering high-quality care”