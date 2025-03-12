RWK Goodman expands compensation team

RWK Goodman has strengthened its Compensation Protection Unit with the recruitment of Rob Thomas, Nadine Chattaway, Francesca Rowe-Weller, Stephanie Bailey, and Callum Lima-Jones, further enhancing its national presence in the field.

The addition of this experienced team complements the recent hire of Joy Davies as a partner in the Compensation Protection Unit, reinforcing RWK Goodman’s commitment to supporting vulnerable clients who have sustained life-changing injuries.

Rob Thomas is a Court-appointed deputy and professional trustee with extensive experience in personal injury compensation protection. He and his team bring a wealth of expertise in working with individuals who have suffered brain injuries, providing tailored support and guidance. Rob has also spoken at conferences, seminars, and training days on the Court of Protection and capacity-related matters.

His team takes the time to understand each client’s needs, working with expert contacts developed over many years to ensure the best possible outcomes. Their services include assistance with purchasing and adapting property, as well as liaising with financial advisors to invest multi-million-pound damages awards effectively.

Rob Thomas said “My team and I are delighted to join RWK Goodman’s Compensation Protection Unit. It’s an exciting time to be joining the firm and the growing team which is going from strength to strength in its capacity to support individuals affected by life-changing injury.”

Tracy Norris-Evans, Division Lead for RWK Goodman’s Injury division, welcomed the appointments and said “We are delighted to have secured Rob and his team to further enhance our compensation protection team. Rob’s specialist team join during a period of significant growth in our ability to provide ongoing deputyship and trust support to individuals and their families, as well as increasing our South West and Welsh experience and connections.”

The expansion reflects RWK Goodman’s ongoing commitment to providing expert legal support for individuals navigating complex compensation protection matters, ensuring a high standard of care and financial security for those in need.