RWK Goodman boosts dispute resolution team

RWK Goodman is making significant strides in its dispute resolution capabilities with the recent appointment of Simon Price as a partner based in Bristol. This strategic move aims to enhance the firm’s commercial dispute resolution team, which spans both its Bristol and Bath offices. Simon joins RWK Goodman from VWV, where he served as a senior associate at this top 100 law firm. Previously, he was a partner at Meade King, a Bristol-based firm where he led the dispute resolution team for several years.

With over 15 years of experience in commercial dispute resolution, Simon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in handling a diverse array of high-value and complex cases. His extensive background is expected to bolster the firm’s commitment to effectively addressing the unique and evolving needs of its clients. Commenting on his new role, Simon expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm by stating that “I am excited to join RWK Goodman and its strong dispute resolution team in Bristol and Bath, the firm’s commitment to working in partnership with the unique and ever-changing needs of our client’s business and objectives aligns perfectly with my own practice.” He also highlighted his admiration for the firm’s ambition and his intention to play a pivotal role in its growth.

RWK Goodman’s dispute resolution team is recognized in both the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners directories, reinforcing the firm’s reputation in the region. The team provides a comprehensive range of services, including assistance with commercial and property disputes, data protection matters, and needs related to insolvency and restructuring.

Dan Dodman, head of RWK Goodman’s dispute resolution practice, welcomed Simon's addition, stating that “Simon is a fantastic appointment to our growing dispute resolution team and I’m thrilled to be able to welcome him to our team.” He went on to praise Simon’s extensive expertise across various areas of commercial litigation and professional negligence, which aligns seamlessly with the firm’s values and objectives.

Tracing its roots back to 1873, RWK Goodman stands as a prominent top 100 law firm advising clients across 36 specialist sectors from multiple offices situated throughout the South West, Thames Valley, and London. The firm caters to a diverse clientele, providing services for industries such as retail and hospitality, healthcare and social care, energy and infrastructure, as well as banking and finance. Additionally, RWK Goodman addresses a myriad of private client and injury needs, encompassing family law, high net worth wealth protection, along with personal injury and medical negligence claims