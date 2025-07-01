RWK Goodman has made a significant move to enhance its residential property offerings in the South West by appointing Helen Sandrone as a partner in the Bristol office. Helen brings extensive experience from her previous role as director and head of the conveyancing department at Cooke Painter, a Bristol firm. With her qualifications as a Chartered Legal Executive and Licensed Conveyancer, she has provided expert guidance to clients across England and Wales on various matters involving both freehold and leasehold properties. These include right-to-buy schemes, help-to-buy initiatives, lifetime ISAs, equity release, and remortgaging.

In addition to her legal expertise, Helen is well-known in the legal community as the founder and chair of the Bristol Law Membership Group. This group, which has effectively replaced the local CILEX branches, brings together over 215 legal professionals—including secretaries and barristers—creating a collaborative network focused on learning and development.

Helen expressed her enthusiasm about joining RWK Goodman, stating that “I’m excited to be joining the RWK Goodman team and a growing team in Bristol that is committed to delivering the highest possible quality of service to clients.” She has helped numerous clients with their property needs and is eager to build on this experience further within the RWK Goodman framework, collaborating with a dedicated team to broaden the firm’s capabilities in the region.

The addition of Helen follows a series of strategic expansions in the Bristol office, including the recent appointments of dispute resolution partner Simon Price and commercial partner Mike Ahyow in April 2025. Angus Williams, head of RWK Goodman’s Residential Property, Farms, and Estates team, highlighted the significance of Helen's arrival, emphasising that “Helen is an incredibly talented and passionate individual and I’m pleased to be able to welcome her to our growing residential property team.” He noted that her skills and regional knowledge align perfectly with both client needs and the firm’s strategic objectives.