RWK Goodman announces leadership changes today

Top 100 law firm RWK Goodman has made significant leadership changes, appointing Paul Daniels as the new Managing Partner effective from 1 July 2025. This transition marks the end of Graham Street's tenure, who has successfully guided the firm since 2010, leading it through a period of notable growth that has positioned RWK Goodman among the leading law firms in the UK. With over 30 years of experience within the firm, Paul currently heads the Commercial division and now looks forward to enhancing the firm’s impressive financial performance while focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

Paul expressed his gratitude, saying “It is an honour to be chosen as the next Managing Partner of RWK Goodman. I’d like to thank Graham for his years of contribution leading the firm and overseeing its growth and development from a regional to national focus with international reach.” He emphasised the exciting opportunities that lie ahead, remarking, “It is one which allows us to further develop our place within the legal market across our core practice areas, but also further enhance the high level of service our clients have come to expect and build a business which is committed to doing so sustainably.”

In addition to the new Managing Partner, Vicky Hernandez has been appointed to head the Commercial division. Notably, partners Dominic Whelan and James Worrall have been promoted to lead the Real Estate and Corporate business units respectively. Graham Street will continue to contribute strategically within the firm's Private division, while partner Tracy Norris-Evans will maintain her oversight of the Injury practice.

Reflecting on his decade and a half of leadership, Graham stated, “It’s been a privilege to lead the firm over the past 15 years, through some of the most significant societal and legal market challenges we’ve seen in recent generations.” He praised RWK Goodman for being a firm that truly embodies its values and prioritises people, stating, “RWK Goodman is a fantastic firm which truly lives its values, and where people, clients and colleagues, really do matter.” He concluded with pride in the team's accomplishments and an expression of confidence in the incoming leaders to continue their legacy.