RWK Goodman announces Kim Lehal's invitation to prestigious international forum

RWK Goodman is delighted to announce that Kim Lehal, Partner and Head of our International Children team, has been invited to participate in the esteemed "Forum on Domestic Violence and the Operation of Article 13(1)(b) of the 1980 Child Abduction Convention." The forum will be held from June 18-21, 2024, at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Balalaika in Sandton, South Africa.

Kim Lehal’s invitation underscores RWK Goodman’s commitment to addressing complex international child abduction issues and advocating for child protection across borders. Her participation highlights her expertise and dedication, representing England and Wales and our firm on an international stage.

The forum will convene delegates and experts from around the world, including judicial officers, legal practitioners, advocates for domestic violence victims, and academic researchers. The event aims to facilitate open, respectful, and constructive dialogue on return proceedings where domestic violence is used as a defense under Article 13(1)(b) of the 1980 Child Abduction Convention.

Kim expressed her honor at being invited: "It is an honour to be part of such an important event that addresses the critical intersection of domestic violence and international child abduction. I look forward to contributing to the dialogue and sharing insights on how we can better protect vulnerable children in these complex cases."

RWK Goodman is dedicated to promoting justice and safeguarding children's rights globally. Kim’s participation in this forum is a testament to our ongoing efforts to lead and influence in the field of international child law.