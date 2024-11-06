RWK Goodman adds partner in Bristol

RWK Goodman has announced the appointment of Rhodri Glyn as a partner in its Real Estate team, marking another milestone in the firm’s expansion in Bristol. Following the recent recruitment of Stephen Jefferson, Glyn’s addition reinforces the team’s capabilities and bolsters its presence in the regional real estate market.

Rhodri Glyn brings extensive experience from his previous role at Shoosmiths, as well as from notable firms such as Eversheds Sutherland. With a broad skill set covering portfolio investment, refinancing, and large-scale developments, Glyn’s expertise spans investment, finance, development, and energy/infrastructure projects. His comprehensive background includes advising on the entire lifecycle of property assets—from acquisitions and funding to lettings and disposals—making him an ideal match for RWK Goodman’s established areas of focus. His addition will also support emerging sectors within the firm, particularly energy and infrastructure.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Glyn stated, “I am delighted to join RWK Goodman’s burgeoning Real Estate team, servicing clients regionally and nationally. It’s an exciting time to be joining the firm, which is clearly growing. I look forward to developing client relationships and working with the team in supporting the continued growth of the practice and firm.”

Richard Roth, South West lead for Real Estate at RWK Goodman, also praised Glyn’s appointment, noting that his diverse expertise and broad network of contacts will significantly enhance the firm’s Real Estate capabilities and contribute to its ongoing expansion in the Bristol area.

Glyn’s addition underscores RWK Goodman’s commitment to growth and its strategic efforts to build a leading Real Estate practice that serves both regional and national clients.