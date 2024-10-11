Russia’s violations of international law: A global concern, UK statement to the OSCE

Delivered on October 9, 2024, in Vienna, this speech marked the 30th anniversary of the OSCE’s Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security. Narayan underscored the UK’s commitment to upholding the OSCE's principles and stressed that Russia's disregard for international norms poses a significant threat not only to Ukraine but to global security.

Russia’s Ongoing Breaches of International Law

Narayan’s statement reflected deep concerns about Russia’s continuous violations of international law, as documented by several independent and internationally recognised bodies, including the UN. He emphasised that Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova—such as stationing armed forces without consent and disregarding international sovereignty—breach several OSCE norms.

The UK’s focus on paragraphs 30, 31, and 34 of the Code of Conduct was central to Narayan's argument. These provisions compel states to ensure that their military and security forces adhere to international law, particularly international humanitarian law, and hold them accountable when they do not. Narayan provided compelling evidence of Russia's violations in three key areas: attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, conflict-related sexual violence, and the inhumane treatment of prisoners of war.

Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

One of the most pressing issues raised was the systematic targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, particularly its electricity network, by Russian armed forces. These attacks, which began in March 2024, have had devastating impacts on the civilian population, especially as winter approaches. According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, these large-scale, coordinated strikes are of a "widespread and systematic nature" and have inflicted extensive hardship on the Ukrainian people.

Narayan highlighted the legal implications of these strikes, reminding Russia that under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate attacks that disproportionately affect civilians or destroy objects essential for civilian survival are prohibited. "As the Russian Federation knows, international humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks, which disproportionately kill civilians, and which destroy objects indispensable to the survival of civilians," he stated.

Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

Narayan also condemned the war crimes related to sexual violence committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. Citing the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, he revealed that the war crime of rape, along with other forms of sexual violence, had been confirmed. These acts not only violate international law but also amount to torture.

“These heinous crimes must end,” Narayan said. He called for independent investigations and highlighted the need for justice for the victims, stating that “the victims deserve justice, and we will keep working tirelessly with our international partners to this end."

Prisoners of War and Detention Conditions

The treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces was another grave concern raised in the speech. According to the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Ukrainian POWs have been subjected to "widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment" in Russian detention facilities. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission further documented that a shocking 119 out of 174 Ukrainian POWs interviewed had suffered acts of sexual violence.

Narayan demanded that Russia comply with its obligations under the Geneva Conventions, which require humane treatment of all prisoners of war and civilian detainees. He also called on Russia to allow immediate and unimpeded access to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure proper monitoring of the conditions in which these prisoners are held.

A Global Responsibility

In his concluding remarks, Narayan reiterated the global nature of Russia's violations, stating that the breaches cataloged by international bodies like the OSCE Moscow Mechanisms, the UN, and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are a "direct and legitimate concern for us all."

He stressed that the OSCE’s Code of Conduct obliges all participating states to act in solidarity when violations occur. “The Code commits us to act in solidarity if OSCE norms and commitments are violated," he said. "As per the Code, such breaches are a ‘direct and legitimate’ concern for us all.”

Narayan called for Russia’s full and unconditional withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory within its internationally recognised borders and demanded independent, impartial investigations into all allegations of war crimes and human rights abuses committed by Russian forces.

UK’s Call for Action and Accountability

The UK’s message to the OSCE is clear: Russia must face consequences for its violations of international law. The call for immediate, independent investigations into these crimes highlights the UK's ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine and ensuring that justice is served. As Narayan stated, “We again demand that Russia withdraws fully and unconditionally from the whole territory of Ukraine, within its internationally recognised borders.”

The UK, along with its international partners, will continue to push for accountability and justice for the victims of Russia’s aggression. The OSCE’s Code of Conduct, as Narayan reminded the assembly, commits all member states to uphold international norms, and Russia’s violations must be addressed in order to preserve global security and human rights.

As the OSCE marks the 30th anniversary of its Code of Conduct, the world is reminded that these principles are not merely symbolic—they are vital for maintaining peace, security, and justice in an increasingly turbulent world. The UK's stance against Russia's violations demonstrates a firm commitment to upholding these values and ensuring that all nations are held accountable for their actions on the global stage.