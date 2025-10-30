In a significant move for King & Spalding, the firm announced today that Russell Warren has joined its Corporate practice group as a partner, based in the London office. Warren is a seasoned expert in transactional tax matters, providing guidance to financial sponsors, corporate groups, and financial institutions. His extensive experience encompasses various tax areas including real estate tax, tax structuring and advisory, management equity plans, and tax enquiries and investigations.

Jonathan Melmed, co-leader of the firm’s Corporate practice group, remarked that “Russell’s extensive experience providing tax counsel on M&A and finance-focused matters will be a critical asset for our clients globally and in our London office, where our growing transactional practice is seeing more and more need for sophisticated tax guidance on international corporate, finance and funds matters.” He emphasised that Warren’s leadership experience, technical acumen, and client service skills render him a seamless fit for the team.

Before joining King & Spalding, Warren was a partner and head of the tax department at Travers Smith. His academic credentials include an LL.B. in Law from Leeds University and a Legal Practice Course (LPC) from the University of Law. He is also actively involved on the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association’s Main Tax Committee, alongside its Corporate and Personal Tax Committees.

In reflecting on his move, Warren noted that “King & Spalding’s growth and momentum, which has reached a critical mass in London, has been impressive. The firm’s entrepreneurial environment, strong transactional capabilities and integrated global platform make it an ideal place for me to grow my practice.” With his expertise and insights, Warren is expected to significantly enhance the firm’s capabilities in tax matters, particularly in the dynamic landscape of international corporate and finance law.