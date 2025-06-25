Knights, a national professional services business, has enhanced its Real Estate team in Leicester with the addition of Russell Dowling as a Partner. Bringing a wealth of experience in real estate law, Russell has earned a strong reputation for providing pragmatic, clear, and commercially focused legal advice to clients. Prior to joining Knights, he worked at Lawson West Solicitors, where he played a key role in addressing a variety of challenges including residential development, secured lending, and the acquisition of property through SIPP and SSAS.

Russell's appointment is a significant boost to Knights' presence in Leicester, showcasing the firm's commitment to further strengthening its regional footprint across the UK. "I am thrilled to be joining Knights at such an exciting stage of its growth," Russell expressed. He further noted, "The firm’s national reach, combined with its strong local presence in Leicester, provides a brilliant platform to deliver excellent service for clients. I am already seeing the benefit of working as part of such a talented team."

As Knights prepares for expansion in the East Midlands and across its 28 offices nationwide, Russell's arrival comes at a pivotal moment. Following a recent financial update that revealed an 8% growth in revenues, rising to £162 million, the firm is positioning itself for continued success. Jessica Neyt, Client Services Director, remarked, "Russell has hit the ground running and is a great addition. He has a brilliant reputation in Leicester for providing real estate advice. As we continue our growth in 2025, Russell’s expertise will be key to delivering on our ambitions." The integration of Russell into the team is set to elevate Knights’ service offerings in the region, demonstrating the firm’s dedication to providing high-quality legal support.