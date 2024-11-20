Russell-Cooke adds tax expert

Russell-Cooke has announced the appointment of Conor Brindley as a corporate tax partner, bringing over 20 years of experience across corporate and real estate tax matters. Brindley has worked with a range of clients, from start-ups to listed companies, providing advice on mergers and acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, and reorganizations.

In the real estate sector, Brindley advises developers, occupiers, and investors on tax aspects of UK property transactions. At Russell-Cooke, he will integrate tax expertise into transactional advice, ensuring seamless support for clients at all stages of their business journey.

“Conor’s depth of experience is invaluable,” said Matt Garrod, Deputy Senior Partner and Head of Real Estate. “His broad expertise will enhance our corporate tax capabilities and support clients across the transaction spectrum.”

Brindley expressed enthusiasm for his new role: “I am excited to join Russell-Cooke’s top-ranked team and help expand its corporate tax services.”

This appointment reflects Russell-Cooke’s commitment to bolstering its tax expertise to provide comprehensive, client-focused solutions.