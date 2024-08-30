Rumit Nanji appointed joint head of banking and finance at Memery Crystal

Memery Crystal, a prominent London-based international law firm and part of RBG Holdings plc, has announced the appointment of Rumit Nanji as Joint Head of its Banking and Finance practice, effective immediately. Rumit, who has been a Partner at the firm since 2016, will co-lead the department alongside fellow Partner Matthew Lindsay.

Rumit Nanji brings extensive expertise in property finance, private M&A, leveraged finance, and private equity. His tenure at Memery Crystal began in 2011 when he joined as an Associate. His influence and impact extend beyond the UK, particularly through his significant contributions to the firm’s Africa desk, focusing on transactions in East Africa.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the growth of Memery Crystal's Banking and Finance practice, which now boasts five partners and nine fee earners. The team is involved in a wide range of transactions, including real estate finance, corporate and M&A finance, as well as finance in natural resources, oil and gas, and alternative sectors. The collaboration between Matthew Lindsay and Rumit over the past eight years has been a driving force behind the department’s success and this new leadership structure is set to further elevate the practice in the marketplace.

Throughout his career at Memery Crystal, Rumit has been pivotal in expanding the Banking and Finance practice. His notable achievements include representing Shanta Gold in its financing transaction with Investec, handling various high-profile property finance transactions, and advising on complex corporate and M&A finance deals.

Jon Divers, CEO of RBG Holdings plc, commented on the appointment, stating, "Rumit has been a driving force in the growth and success of the practice, consistently delivering exceptional results for our clients. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in expanding our capabilities, both in the UK and internationally, particularly in the East Africa region. I have every confidence that Rumit, alongside Matthew Lindsay, will continue to propel the practice to even greater heights."

In response to his new role, Rumit Nanji expressed his enthusiasm: "I am honoured to step into this role as Joint Head of the Banking and Finance practice. It has been an incredible journey at Memery Crystal, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the firm. I look forward to working closely with Matthew and our talented team to continue delivering outstanding results for our clients. Together, we will further strengthen our practice and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation, both in the UK and internationally."

Matthew Lindsay also welcomed the new leadership dynamic, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Rumit as Joint Head of the Banking and Finance practice. Rumit’s expertise, dedication, and strategic insight have been key drivers of our practice’s success over the years. His deep understanding of the market and ability to navigate complex transactions make him an invaluable partner in leading our team. I look forward to collaborating closely with Rumit as we continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive the growth of our practice both domestically and internationally."

This appointment highlights Memery Crystal's commitment to leadership, growth, and excellence in its Banking and Finance practice, as it continues to strengthen its position in the legal market.