Roythornes solicitors announces major promotions

Roythornes Solicitors, a leading law firm recognised in the top 150 nationwide, has marked its 90th year in business with a significant round of promotions, advancing ten of its team members across a range of legal services.

One of the most notable promotions is that of Layla Babadi, who has been elevated to the position of partner in the firm’s family law division. Babadi brings over 18 years of experience in family law and specialises in international divorce cases. Expressing her enthusiasm about the promotion, Babadi stated, “I’m thrilled to be named a partner and I can’t thank the business and my colleagues enough for all the support they have given me. I now look forward to further growth within our family law team and helping clients to achieve their desired solution.”

Beth Wallace has also been promoted, stepping into the role of associate within the corporate and commercial department. The litigation team has seen significant advancement, with four members—Rebecca Ironmonger, Catherine Rickett, Laura Hill, and Rob Carter—achieving new roles. Ironmonger has become an associate, while Rickett, Hill, and Carter have all been promoted to senior associates.

In the property department, Emily Wilson has been named an associate, while Darren Gill has been promoted to senior associate. The private client team has also recognised the contributions of Esther Woodhouse and Kerry Jo Gallimore, both of whom have been elevated to associate positions.

Vember Mortlock, Managing Director at Roythornes, spoke highly of the promotions, stating, “Here at Roythornes, we think it’s important to recognise those who have made a significant contribution to the company and our clients by rewarding them accordingly. To announce ten promotions at once during our 90th year as a business is really special and indicates the huge strides forward we have made since the turn of the year.”

Mortlock emphasised the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent, adding, “We pride ourselves on providing a workspace where our teams can grow both personally and professionally, and this latest announcement is an indication of that. There are many more on track to receive promotions, and highlights from our 90th anniversary year are likely to continue.”

The promotions are seen as a testament to the firm’s growth and its dedication to maintaining strong client relationships, both nationally and internationally. Roythornes, with offices in Birmingham, Alconbury, Nottingham, Peterborough, and Spalding, is known for its "one team" ethos and for building longstanding relationships with major blue-chip companies, large land-owning and family businesses, and private individuals.

The firm’s focus on recognising and rewarding its team members is expected to further strengthen its position as a leading law practice, ensuring continued success well beyond its 90th year.