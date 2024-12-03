Roythornes appoints commercial property partner

Roythornes Solicitors, a leading UK law firm, has bolstered its commercial property division with the appointment of Ian Sanders as a partner. Ian, who brings 25 years of specialised expertise in commercial property, will lead the department in the East Midlands, with a focus on growth and team development.

This move marks a homecoming for Ian, who previously worked at Roythornes before expanding his experience with other firms. “Returning to Roythornes as a partner is incredibly exciting," Ian said. "I’m eager to collaborate with my colleagues and leverage my experience to enhance the firm’s service offerings. It’s clear that Roythornes has significantly evolved, continuing to improve and adapt."

Roythornes’ commercial property team supports businesses across various sectors, offering services from landlord and tenant advice to property transactions and dispute resolution. Their approach is tailored to the needs of landowners, developers, and investors.

Vember Mortlock, managing director at Roythornes, expressed her enthusiasm about Ian’s return: “Ian’s industry knowledge makes him a perfect fit as we seize growth opportunities in the commercial property sector. His appointment also underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering professional development.”

Operating across offices in Birmingham, Alconbury, Nottingham, Peterborough, and Spalding, Roythornes is recognised for its client-focused ethos, serving blue-chip companies, family businesses, and private individuals nationally and internationally. Ian’s addition further cements the firm’s reputation for excellence in legal services.