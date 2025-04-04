Rouse triumphs in trademark dispute case

In a significant development, Rouse, a renowned international intellectual property (IP) services firm, has successfully assisted the Yige Beauty Group, a luxury Chinese cosmetics brand, in overcoming a complex bad faith trademark registration dispute in Indonesia. With ambitions to expand beyond its established presence in China, Yige Beauty Group faced hurdles when a local individual registered multiple bad faith trademarks related to its Florasis product line, effectively blocking the brand from entering the Indonesian market. By collaborating with its local network partner, Suryomurcito & Co, Rouse dismantled these bad faith trademarks, allowing Yige to secure its own registration while saving considerable time and costs in potential litigation.

The legal team undertook extensive evidence-gathering efforts, leveraging Yige's strong market presence in China and other territories as proof of its prior rights. This included collecting promotional materials and testimonials from influential cosmetic figures in Indonesia and the US, which highlighted the superior quality of Yige's products. Additionally, Rouse's investigation uncovered that the trademark squatter was aware of the Florasis brand's reputation and had begun selling counterfeit products, prompting Rouse to take decisive enforcement actions against these threats.

Rouse's collaboration with the Indonesian Trademark Office proved vital as well, as the firm ensured the suspension of pending bad faith registrations, eliminating the burden of addressing each mark individually. Tania Lovita, Principal at Suryomurcito & Co, highlighted the implications of the case, stating, “This case underscores the critical importance of proactive trade mark protection for foreign brands entering the Indonesian market.” The triumph not only strengthens Yige Beauty Group's foothold in Indonesia but also showcases the efficacy of Indonesia's trademark system for other businesses eyeing the market.

In a statement, Yige Beauty Group's in-house legal team expressed gratitude for Rouse's instrumental role, stating, “Our successful trademark registration in Indonesia is critical…our promise of delivering innovative C-beauty products to Indonesians.” As Rouse continues to monitor online activity for any potential infringement, the victory reaffirms the importance of safeguarding intellectual property rights in dynamic markets.