Rosie strengthens LCF real estate team

LCF Law has welcomed Rosie Beverley as a new Associate in its real estate team. Rosie, who has specialised in real estate law since qualifying as a solicitor 16 years ago, brings extensive experience in property acquisitions, disposals and refinancing across both the private and public sectors. She has acted for a wide range of clients, including a pharmaceutical transport courier and a large Housing Association.

Harriet Thornton, who leads LCF Law’s real estate team, said Rosie was the ideal candidate for them, approachable and responsive, she ensures every transaction is managed seamlessly from start to finish.

Rosie, an active member of the Law Society, said she really enjoys building strong relationships with clients and fellow lawyers whilst guiding transactions through smoothly. She added that in recent years she has advised and assisted clients acquiring and disposing of multi-million-pound property portfolios consisting of freehold and leasehold properties, development sites, as well as acting on behalf of Trustees in bankruptcy cases. She was excited to join LCF Law as its team of specialist property solicitors are well-known and respected, and they work with an expansive range of commercial and residential property clients.

Harriet added that they regularly represent international charities, high-net-worth individuals and pension funds, as well as advising landlords and owner-occupiers on leasehold enfranchisement. She said it’s great to welcome Rosie to their team as they continue to expand their client service offering.

LCF Law provides legal advice covering commercial leases, licenses and tenancies, commercial and residential development, lease terminations and surrenders, pension fund property, planning and environmental matters, property finance and remortgaging, residential lease extensions, collective enfranchisement, adverse possession and land registry title enquiries.