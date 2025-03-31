Ronald Inglis takes over chairmanship

Ronald Inglis has been elected chairman of Mitchells Roberton, taking over from his sister Morag Inglis

In a significant leadership transition, Mitchells Roberton, Glasgow’s oldest law firm, has announced Ronald Inglis as its new chairman. Taking over from his sister Morag Inglis, who has held the position since 2021 and was managing partner for 24 years prior, Ronald brings a wealth of experience to his new role. At 52 years old and a fourth-generation lawyer, he has been part of the firm for 30 years, demonstrating a strong commitment to its values and independence.

Under Morag’s leadership, the firm has expanded notably, benefiting from strategic mergers with smaller firms that share complementary expertise. Now comprising a team of 81, Mitchells Roberton sees over half of its business stemming from private client work, built steadily through personal recommendations and enduring client loyalty. Reflecting on the firm's longstanding independence, Ronald remarked, “Despite the many changes in the Scottish legal scene, Mitchells Roberton has always been a fiercely independent firm and plans to remain so."

He further highlighted the firm's commitment to a family-friendly work environment, stating, “Independence and continuity are vital to how we operate as a successful family-friendly firm, which promotes a work-life balance for all members of our team, while consistently providing high quality service to our clients." Acknowledging his sister’s contributions, he expressed gratitude by saying, “I should like to thank my fellow partners in honouring me with their trust and in particular, my sister Morag, who has done an exceptional job shaping Mitchells Roberton into the firm it is today."

Morag, who has extensive experience in commercial law and will continue to support the firm as a consultant, expressed her confidence in Ronald's leadership abilities. She stated, “I am delighted that Ronald will succeed me in the role of Chairman. I have, of course, known Ronald all of his life and would (and do) trust him with my life so I know that he will be an excellent Chairman.”

Both siblings carry a legacy of legal expertise, being children of Professor Alistair Inglis, who was instrumental in implementing the map-based registration of title system in Scotland. This deep-rooted familial connection to the law reinforces their commitment to Mitchells Roberton and its mission, ensuring that the firm continues to thrive within Glasgow's vibrant legal landscape.