Robertson Pugh strengthens sanctions advisory team with Morrison & Foerster hire

Robertson Pugh Associates LLP, a business crime law firm, has significantly strengthened its sanctions advisory team with the hire of Chloe Cina as a consultant. Cina joins Robertson Pugh from Morrison & Foerster, where she held the position of partner.

Only eight months after the firm’s launch in February 2024, the addition of Cina reflects Robertson Pugh's rapid growth and its increasing focus on high-demand sanctions and export control issues. Cina brings almost two decades of unmatched experience in the field of EU and UK economic sanctions, national security matters, and export controls. Her career spans both government and the private sector, including senior roles in leading global financial institutions.

At Robertson Pugh, Cina will provide expert advice on a range of sanctions-related challenges, including compliance, enforcement, and litigation risks. She will work closely with clients navigating the increasingly complex landscape of sanctions regulations.

Elizabeth Robertson, Partner at Robertson Pugh, commented on the hire: “Chloe will be an incredible asset to our team. Her expertise and high-level experience make her one of the go-to advisors for the UK government, the EU Commission, and other key international bodies during times of crisis or when novel sanctions and export control measures are introduced.”

Henry Pugh, Partner at Robertson Pugh, added: “Our journey has been highly positive since our launch earlier this year. Chloe’s appointment aligns with our firm’s continued growth and our ability to meet client demands. We’re committed to carefully measuring our expansion while ensuring we attract the best talent based on our clients’ needs.”

Cina’s extensive background includes her role as a UK Foreign and Commonwealth legal advisor, where she served for eight years in national security law. She led the UK’s Iran nuclear legal team from 2014 to 2016, overseeing the government’s sanctions litigation related to Iran in both UK and EU courts. She also led the largest and most politically sensitive damages case ever brought against HM Treasury.

In addition to her UK government work, Cina was the UK head of sanctions for HSBC during the final stages of the bank's deferred prosecution agreement. Prior to that, she was the global head of sanctions advisory at Deutsche Bank, where she led a team during significant international events, including the bank’s cease and desist order and the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cina also serves as a Senior Associate at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and is a member of its UK Sanctions Implementation and Strategy Taskforce.

Commenting on her new role, Chloe Cina said: “I’m thrilled to join Robertson Pugh and be part of the firm’s impressive growth story. The team’s expertise is outstanding, and I look forward to working with them to advise clients on their most complex and sensitive matters.”

Earlier this year, Robertson Pugh also hired Julia Pearce as Counsel from Credit Agricole, where she was part of the bank’s global sanctions team.