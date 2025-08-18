In a significant move, Robert Hickmott has re-joined Quinn Emanuel’s London office as the firm’s General Counsel and Partner, blending his new responsibilities with client work. Expressing his enthusiasm for this transition, Robert said, "After a couple of years away, I am feeling re-energised and excited to be re-joining Quinn Emanuel as a Partner. I will be taking the position of the firm's General Counsel, but also looking forward to getting back into client work."

Hickmott, who initially joined Quinn Emanuel from CMS in 2010, has a wealth of experience spanning over 25 years in financial, banking, insolvency, and fraud-based litigation. He departed from the firm in 2023 but continued to lend his expertise as a consultant. Robert boasts a noteworthy track record of representing various stakeholders, adeptly defending and pursuing claims while managing judgments.

His experience particularly shines in high-value financial litigation, where he has handled cases in major jurisdictions. He has served clients in a diverse array of circumstances including restructuring and distressed debt disputes, as well as working with insolvency officeholders to bring claims and adjudicate on proofs. He has also assisted numerous high-net-worth individuals in their claims, whether pursuing or resisting them.

Among his key career highlights, Robert represented the Liquidators of Stanford International Bank in UK litigation involving insolvency officeholders' priorities and control over the insolvent estate. This case entailed navigating proceedings initiated by the SFO and SEC, focusing on the classification of the bank's assets in relation to proceeds of crime. His expertise led to a successful challenge against a Restraint Order under the Proceeds of Crime Act, culminating in a Court of Appeal ruling to discharge the order due to misrepresentations by the SFO.

Robert's impressive portfolio also includes acting for the HM Government, securing an emergency Court application to place Railtrack—the owner/operator of the UK rail infrastructure—into Special Railway Administration. Additionally, he was instrumental in the Klockner Pentaplast restructuring, where he represented junior lenders, facilitating their acquisition of control over the company.

With Robert’s return, Quinn Emanuel’s London office now boasts a total of 30 partners, further solidifying its position in the legal marketplace. His extensive experience and strategic insight are poised to enhance the firm’s capabilities in addressing complex legal challenges.