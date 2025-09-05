The High Court has sanctioned a restructuring plan for River Island Holdings Limited under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006, exercising its cross-class cram down powers against four dissenting landlord classes. Sir Alastair Norris approved the plan on 4 September 2025, following hearings on 8 August 2025.

Financial distress and business challenges

River Island operates 223 leasehold retail units alongside online and wholesale channels. The business faced a £43 million immediate liquidity shortfall, with negative cash flow projected to reach £50 million despite temporary Christmas trading relief. The company required an immediate £54 million financial adjustment to achieve equilibrium.

The retailer's difficulties stemmed from declining like-for-like sales of 3% annually, reduced footfall in secondary locations, increased warehousing costs from online growth, and additional annual costs of £9.4 million from National Insurance contributions and living wage increases. Many stores carried rents significantly above market rates.

Funding arrangements and the relevant alternative

Blue Coast Finance Ltd provided secured facilities totalling £240 million, though £271 million was outstanding including unpaid interest. The same entity offered additional rescue funding through an extended facility to December 2028 and new money via a £35 million revolving credit facility.

Expert evidence established that administration followed by asset sale represented the most likely alternative. Andrew Charters of Grant Thornton considered ten alternatives but concluded immediate sale of stock, brand and intellectual property would yield optimal returns. David Purslow of Newmark's analysis confirmed no premium value in the leasehold estate, with 79 properties over-rented.

Restructuring proposals and creditor treatment

The plan created ten creditor classes with differential treatment based on store profitability analysis. Stores meeting a £100,000 minimum profitability threshold after central cost allocation would continue with varying rent reductions during a 36-month concession period.

Class A landlords (requiring minimal adjustment) would receive full rent and property costs but release dilapidation claims. Classes B1-B4 faced progressive rent reductions from 75% to 25% of contractual amounts. Class C landlords of non-viable stores received nil rent but retained break rights and property cost coverage.

Business rate creditors faced complete release of arrears and compromise of rates through March 2026. General creditors accepted full release of claims.

Cross-class cram down analysis

Five classes approved the plan: the secured creditor, Class B1 and B4 landlords, business rate creditors and general creditors. Four landlord classes dissented: Class A, B2, B3 and C2.

The court applied established principles from recent Court of Appeal decisions in AGPS Bondco, Thames Water and Petrofac, focusing on fair burden and benefit sharing. The judge noted that dissenting classes included Fraser Group and British Land, which "block voted" against the plan across multiple classes despite rational commercial benefits.

Sir Alastair Norris found the section 901G thresholds satisfied. No dissenting creditor would be worse off than in administration, receiving 200% of estimated returns plus profit participation rights. The secured creditor and Class B1/B4 landlords provided the requisite assenting class with genuine economic interest.

Compensation mechanisms

Compromised creditors received payments from a shareholder-funded Plan Creditor Fund equal to 200% of estimated administration returns, plus participation in a Profit Share Fund receiving 25% of profits above £55 million over five years. The profit gateway ensured creditor participation before debt reduction or shareholder returns.

PwC analysis demonstrated all landlord classes received Day 1 returns on contributions, with the secured lender making the most significant ongoing contribution. The court recognised this as a genuine attempt to bridge funding gaps during operational restructuring rather than arbitrary compromise extraction.

The judgement represents significant application of Part 26A cross-class cram down powers in retail restructuring, establishing precedent for differential creditor treatment based on objective commercial methodology despite minority landlord opposition.