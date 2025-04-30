Richard Swain has been appointed as the head of the Southampton office of national law firm Clarke Willmott LLP. A partner in the firm’s corporate team, Richard joined Clarke Willmott in 2016 and has been advising businesses and individuals in the Solent region since 2000. With a wealth of experience, he specialises in corporate finance transactions, which encompass business and share sales, acquisitions, management buyouts, mergers and demergers, as well as debt and equity fundraising and investments. Additionally, he provides counsel on a variety of company constitutional matters and general company law issues.

Richard succeeds Kelvin Balmont in this leadership position. “Having worked in and around the city for over 25 years, I am extremely proud to be taking on the baton from Kelvin as head of the Southampton office,” says Richard Swain. His vision for the office aligns with the firm’s goals, particularly in terms of growth and community engagement. “Our continued growth will help to attract new business and investment to the Solent, which is already one of the UK’s most dynamic regions. This is something which our Southampton partners and the wider business as a whole are very passionate about.”

Richard’s leadership is anticipated to further enhance Clarke Willmott’s reputation and influence in Southampton, contributing to the firm’s strategic objectives and fostering robust relationships within the local business community.