Richard, who joined the LSB in 2023 as Director of Regulation and Policy, brings nearly 20 years of experience in regulation and government, making him a well-suited leader for the organisation.

Catherine Brown, the Interim Chair of the Legal Services Board, expressed her enthusiasm about Richard's appointment, stating “I am delighted to confirm Richard’s appointment as our permanent CEO, following a thorough and highly competitive recruitment process that attracted a strong field of candidates.” She further explained that the selection was based on Richard's “qualities of principled leadership, strategic capability, and a clear vision for the LSB’s future.” As the Interim CEO, Richard has effectively steered the organisation, ensuring a sustained focus on its regulatory objectives.

In his response, Richard Orpin conveyed his gratitude for the appointment, saying “I am honoured to be asked to lead the LSB at such an important moment for the sector.” He reiterated his commitment to working with the team to enhance regulation, stating that he aims to “ensure regulation delivers better outcomes for the public, strengthens standards, and supports innovation that widens access to legal services.” He acknowledged the current challenges in the sector but pointed out that the opportunities are “significant.”

Richard Orpin's background includes nearly a decade at Ofcom, where he specialised in competition and consumer policy across various sectors, and he previously served in the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, where he was Head of Domestic Gambling Policy. With an MSc in Public Policy and Management, Richard has proven to be a capable leader and is set to guide the LSB into a fruitful next phase.