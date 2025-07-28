“Clients are increasingly seeking cutting-edge and multifaceted financing solutions to address a wide variety of financing needs,” said Nicholas Shaw, head of Simpson Thacher’s London finance and capital markets group. “Rick’s extensive experience in the development of securitization and structured products will enhance our European finance and capital markets capabilities and further strengthen our market-leading U.S. securitization practice.”

With a wealth of experience in advising alternative investment funds, asset managers, and insurance companies, Rick focuses on complex structured products. His extensive portfolio includes representing borrowers in funding structures that directly and indirectly involve commercial real estate (CRE) debt, direct lending/leveraged loans, as well as both distressed and re-performing debt, alongside various esoteric asset classes. His expertise also covers private structured credit solutions, with experience in both U.S. and European back leverage structures.

Having been consistently recognised as a leading securitization lawyer by Legal 500 since 2016 and listed as a leading lawyer by Thomson Reuters in 2023, 2024, and 2025, Rick brings significant credentials to Simpson Thacher after joining from another international law firm. “Rick’s experience and deep understanding across each of the investment funds, real estate, energy and infrastructure markets makes him an excellent complement to our robust corporate team in London,” commented Wheatly MacNamara, European Managing Partner at Simpson Thacher.

This move follows recent additions to the London finance and capital markets group, including leveraged finance partners Bryan Robson, Dan Peach, and Will Gwyn, who have all joined the Firm this year. Clients globally trust Simpson Thacher’s market-leading Capital Markets Practice for complex financing solutions across all levels of corporate capital structure. The Firm is renowned for its expertise in capital markets transactions, with a stronghold that spans from Manhattan to Silicon Valley and globally, including London, Hong Kong, and São Paulo. The firm's Securitization Practice covers a myriad of asset classes, such as data centres, fiber networks, auto loans, timeshare loans, upstream oil and gas, and other esoteric assets, representing both underwriters and issuers in various transaction types.