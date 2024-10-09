Richard Atkinson appointed Law Society president

Richard Atkinson has been inaugurated as the 180th president of the Law Society of England and Wales, marking a significant moment as the organisation nears its 200th anniversary. A seasoned criminal lawyer and managing partner at Tuckers Solicitors LLP, Richard brings extensive expertise in serious crime litigation to his new role. He will be supported by Mark Evans as vice president and Brett Dixon as deputy vice president during his year-long tenure.

With a focus on justice reform and upholding the rule of law, Richard aims to make the legal system more accessible for all, emphasising that access to justice is under threat as legal aid continues to decline. Speaking on his appointment, Richard said, "I am honored to serve as Law Society president. My focus will be on improving the justice system, making it more accessible, and supporting our members. Access to justice is key to a functioning democracy."

Richard's legal career includes serving on the Law Society’s Policy and Regulatory Affairs committee and chairing the Criminal Law committee. Elected to represent Kent on the Law Society Council in 2016, he has since advocated for justice both in the UK and internationally.

During his presidency, Richard plans to promote justice and the rule of law by engaging with stakeholders across sectors, urging the government to invest in the justice system. He commented, "Justice is one of the essential foundations of our democracy. We must advocate for investment to ensure it is accessible to all."

Richard will also focus on pressing issues within the justice system, including addressing prison overcrowding, tackling court backlogs, and fighting for a sustainable future for criminal legal aid. He plans to continue promoting England and Wales as a global hub for legal services.

As the Law Society approaches its 200th year, Richard is committed to celebrating the achievements of the legal profession while preparing for future challenges. He said, “We will engage with our members on regional, national, and international levels to celebrate the impact of the legal profession and highlight the contributions of solicitors to society.”

Under Richard's leadership, the Law Society will continue its mission to support solicitors, advocate for justice, and maintain diversity and inclusion within the profession. His presidency promises to build on the organisation's rich history while navigating the evolving landscape of law.