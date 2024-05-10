Revolutionising UK television: the launch of Freely TV by Fieldfisher and Everyone TV

In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the landscape of British television, Everyone TV, formerly Digital UK, has unveiled its latest venture: Freely TV. Spearheaded by a dedicated team from the esteemed European law firm Fieldfisher, this innovative service promises to revolutionise how audiences consume free-to-air TV channels in the digital age.

Led by technology partner Paul Barton and regulatory/competition partner Nick Pimlott, Fieldfisher's collaboration with Everyone TV has culminated in the creation of Freely, a platform designed to bring the full spectrum of live and on-demand TV content to viewers across the UK. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of public service broadcasting, as it provides an accessible avenue for audiences to enjoy their favourite channels without the need for traditional aerial or satellite dishes.

The cornerstone of Freely's appeal lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate live TV broadcasts with on-demand content, all accessible through the internet-enabled smart TVs of today. This innovative approach not only caters to the changing preferences of modern audiences but also represents a concerted effort by UK broadcasters to future-proof free television in the era of streaming services.

Fieldfisher's involvement in the development of Freely extended across various legal facets, with Director Ruth Lewis offering corporate guidance and Senior Associate Lynton Brooks playing a pivotal role in negotiating development agreements and technology infrastructure arrangements. Senior Associate Jude Antony provided expertise in branding and trademark matters, while Partner Leonie Power and Director Camille Ebden offered crucial advice on data protection issues.

With Freely now available through the latest generation of smart TVs, UK viewers have unprecedented access to a comprehensive array of live and on-demand content, all delivered over broadband without the need for additional hardware. This move not only enhances the viewing experience for audiences but also positions UK broadcasters to compete directly with established streaming platforms in the digital realm.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Eric Mitchell, CFO and Director of Legal at Everyone TV, expressed his appreciation for Fieldfisher's invaluable support, emphasising their role in delivering pragmatic advice throughout the development process. Similarly, Nick Pimlott, Partner in Fieldfisher's regulatory team, commended Everyone TV for their vision in pioneering such an innovative service.

For Paul Barton, Partner in Fieldfisher's technology team, the launch of Freely represents a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to driving technological innovation in the legal landscape. As Freely continues to gain traction among UK viewers, its impact on the future of television consumption is poised to be felt for years to come.

In essence, the launch of Freely TV stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between legal experts and industry visionaries in shaping the future of media consumption. As the digital revolution continues to unfold, initiatives like Freely pave the way for a more accessible, inclusive, and dynamic television experience for audiences worldwide.