ABC Chambers Solutions has joined forces with Australia's Legal Ready to introduce Litigation Ready to the UK legal market, promising to revolutionise the way law firms and chambers handle case preparation and collaboration. This innovative platform is specifically tailored for barristers, clerks, and their support teams, offering smarter management throughout the entire litigation lifecycle.

Designed for ease of use, Litigation Ready seamlessly integrates with the workflow of barristers, lawyers, and clerks, making it simpler to manage bundles, prepare legal advice, and collaborate with solicitors and clients. By reducing friction and enhancing efficiency, the platform ensures that legal professionals maintain control throughout every stage of a case.

"When we were looking for a partner in the UK, ABC Chambers Solutions came highly recommended as they are passionate that everything they do serves the needs of the modern Bar," said Stephen Foley, founder of Legal Ready. He added, "We wanted to make lives easier for barristers and chambers in the UK and with over 65% of barristers in Australia successfully using the platform, we wanted a partner in the UK to help us roll it out. We believe by joining up with ABC that we have found the perfect fit."

The system not only provides intuitive workflows and document management software integration but also enables secure live collaboration. These features together tackle the complexities of case workflows, while also promoting environmental sustainability by minimising paper usage. Litigation Ready adheres to industry best practices, produces consistently formatted court bundles, and allows stakeholders to collaborate safely and securely from any device with an internet connection.

"At ABC, we believe in only partnering with solutions we trust – tools and technologies that make our clients’ lives easier and allow chambers to operate at their very best," stated Bill Conner, Founder of ABC. He further commented, "We believe Litigation Ready isn't just another tech tool, it's something that will significantly improve the way barristers and clerks work."

The platform is continuously evolving, with AI-supported features for matter interrogation and chronology now available in beta, and a commercial release expected by Autumn 2025. To discover more about Litigation Ready, interested parties can visit litigationready.co.uk or check out ABC Chambers Solutions