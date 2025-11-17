Lord Macdonald of River Glaven KC has been appointed to lead an independent review of laws on public order and hate crime. The review, announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood following the terrorist attack in Manchester on 2 October, addresses rising concerns around community tensions and the effects of disruptive protests and hate crime on societal cohesion and safety. Mahmood stated that “the terrorist attack in Manchester on 2 October shocked the nation and showed how hatred and division can fuel violence,” emphasising the need for a legal framework that balances public protection with the rights to protest and free speech.

The review aims to evaluate the powers police possess to manage protests and assess the effectiveness of current hate crime laws, particularly concerning aggravated behaviour and “stirring up” hatred. It seeks to determine whether existing legislation adequately protects communities from hate while also safeguarding the rights to free speech and peaceful protest. As Mahmood expressed, “lawful protest and free speech are fundamental rights, but we cannot allow them to be abused to spread hate or cause disorder.”

Adding gravity to the review's efforts, Lord Macdonald, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, will be joined by Owen Weatherill, a senior policing expert with operational experience in civil contingencies. The terms of reference for this inquiry will be confirmed soon, with the review expected to commence imminently and conclude by February 2026. This comprehensive examination marks a critical step towards ensuring that laws are both robust and proportionate in the context of public order and hate crime issues throughout the UK