Residents fight fossil fuel plans in Sussex

The Frack Free Balcombe Residents Association (FFBRA) is set to challenge a controversial fossil fuel development in the Sussex village of Balcombe at the Court of Appeal on 28 or 29 January. The case follows planning permission granted in 2023 for an exploratory oil well in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), a decision the group claims fails to account for environmental risks and legal protections.

The development, led by Angus Energy, would involve a year-long well test with a continuously burning flare, potentially paving the way for long-term oil extraction. FFBRA argues that the project poses risks to local water resources, air quality, and the natural beauty of the area, with homes located just 350 metres from the site.

Sue Taylor, chair of FFBRA, described the project as a “long-standing threat” to the village, adding: “Oil development should not take place close to human habitation. Flaring toxic gas and risking pollution of South East water sources is an unnecessary health hazard.”

The appeal will challenge the original judgment on several grounds, including claims that the planning inspector misinterpreted local and national policies on fracking and AONBs and failed to consider alternative sites or the risks to Ardingly Reservoir.

Rowan Smith, solicitor at Leigh Day representing FFBRA, said: “Our clients will highlight critical issues overlooked in the initial judgment, particularly the environmental harms of hydrocarbon extraction in protected areas.”

This case marks another chapter in Balcombe’s decade-long opposition to oil exploration, as residents hope the Court of Appeal will halt the development for good.