Research shows high trust in legal services, driven by professional standards and training

The study, conducted by independent research agency Thinks Insight and Strategy, surveyed around 3,400 stakeholders, including consumers, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), legal professionals, and elected representatives, to assess what drives this trust and confidence.

According to the report, titled SRA Corporate Strategy Benchmarking – What Drives Trust and Confidence in Legal Services?, the results were largely positive, with around 75% of consumers and SMEs expressing trust and confidence in legal services, while 79% of legal professionals shared the same sentiment. Additionally, 74% of consumers and 75% of SMEs believe that legal services are well regulated, although general awareness of the regulatory framework remains low among the public.

The research highlights nine key drivers of trust and confidence in legal services, with the most significant being high professional standards, quality training and qualifications, and transparent cost structures. These factors were identified as critical to maintaining trust, with the SRA playing a key role in ensuring these standards are upheld.

However, the study also revealed some areas for improvement. Among Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senedd members (MSs), trust in legal services was slightly lower, with only 54% expressing confidence in the sector. Additionally, 49% of MPs and MSs felt that legal services were well regulated. Some legal professionals also raised concerns about the proportionality of the SRA’s enforcement actions, with 21% expressing dissatisfaction over what they viewed as punitive measures for minor infractions.

The research underscores the importance of transparent cost structures, particularly for consumers and SMEs, as a critical factor in fostering trust. In response, the SRA has committed to focusing on improving consumer information in its new business plan.

Anna Bradley, Chair of the SRA Board, expressed satisfaction with the overall findings:

"It is good to see that generally people’s priorities chime with our strategy, where high qualification and professional standards are central. The report also identifies areas where we need to do more, and we are already using these insights to shape our work."

The research serves as a benchmark for the current levels of trust and confidence in legal services, and the SRA plans to conduct another full review in 2026 to evaluate any changes resulting from its work and the wider legal landscape.