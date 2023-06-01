Government agency to assist planning authorities to implement active infrastructure

Government agency, Active Travel England, has announced that as of 1 June it is an official statutory consultee on all large planning applications in order to assist planning authorities to implement active, green infrastructure that encourages walking and cycling. This new role for Active Travel England, will see the agency actively involved in planning applications for developments equal to or exceeding 150 housing units, 7,500 m2 or an area of five hectares. The announcement follows a pilot project, which involved the assessment of more than 60 developments by Active Travel England alongside 30 local planning authorities.