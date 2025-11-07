Following two alarming releases in error from HMP Wandsworth, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has unveiled new measures aimed at preventing future mishaps in the UK prison system. During a recent visit to Leicestershire for the groundbreaking of the new prison in Gartree, Lammy convened eleven governors from across the country to discuss the ongoing challenges that contribute to these costly errors. He emphasised the importance of understanding the support needed by prison staff to ensure a secure and efficient release process.

In a bid to modernise outdated systems, a dedicated team of engineers, analysts, and designers will be dispatched to improve technological frameworks in prisons. This initiative will focus on minimising human errors by replacing obsolete paper-based procedures that have historically led to such dramatic mistakes. These new measures build upon strengthened checks that were introduced the previous month, which involve increasing oversight by governors for all prisoner releases.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stated “I'm sending in crack teams to deal with some of the technology issues that we're seeing in our prisons, because this is a paper-based system. I'm meeting with governors today. The question is, what do they need from me? What can I see from them? That's the system we've got.” He also remarked “We have a paper-based system that depends on human beings, not technology, and that will need to change."

Emphasising the need for immediate action, Lammy noted, “The rate of release by error is too high. It has to come down. That's why I've asked Dame Lynne Owens to review this and come back to me as quickly as she's able to do.” He further added, “Our prison system is in crisis, so we have to bear down on this, but we have a mountain to climb.” In line with these commitments, Lammy has initiated an independent investigation that will be led by Dame Lynne Owens, which began last month.