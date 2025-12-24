In his new role as Interim Executive Director for Martyn’s Law at the SIA, Ronnie Megaughin has emphasised the crucial advances made in public safety regulation since July. Addressing the regulatory landscape, he stated that "the regulation of Martyn’s Law is highly effective and delivers a positive impact on public safety." Under his leadership, the SIA has transitioned into the mobilisation phase, ensuring foundational work on the regulatory blueprint is set for success.

Highlighting the collaborative approach taken, Megaughin led a diverse team, integrating experts with extensive regulatory experience to spearhead workstreams such as the inspections and assessment pilot. He noted the importance of partnership, commenting on the support received from protective security partners, stating that their "willingness to assist has never wavered."

The initiative has achieved significant milestones, progressing through 6 major projects and 33 workstreams. Recruitment for senior positions is ongoing, yet Megaughin and his team have maintained momentum. Key developments like the Target Operating Model and Standard Operating Procedures have remained on track, with an emphasis placed on building a competency-based training programme for new recruits.

The SIA has actively engaged with various sectors, conducting over 20 webinars that reached nearly 6,000 individuals, with engagement spanning retail, healthcare, education, and more. Through events and conferences, thousands of additional stakeholders have been informed about Martyn’s Law, showcasing a commitment to widespread engagement.

Looking to the future, Megaughin expressed intentions to broaden outreach to encompass other regulatory bodies, including local authorities and fire services, ensuring a cohesive approach to public safety without imposing excessive regulations. As his tenure concludes, he reflects on the commitment of those involved, stating that he has "rarely experienced such passion and desire to succeed," highlighting the transformative potential of Martyn’s Law in improving public safety and combating terrorism.