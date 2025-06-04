The misuse of fundamental dishonesty rules in personal injury claims is a growing concern, according to the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL). The organisation points out that regulators must take steps to prevent the escalation of this issue. Matthew Tuff, president of APIL, explained that “the court has the power to dismiss an injured person’s compensation claim entirely if, on the balance of probabilities, it finds that the claimant has been fundamentally dishonest.” However, he noted that “there are no consequences for defendants who make unsubstantiated allegations of fraud against claimants.” This loophole allows some defendants to employ these rules as a tactic to avoid compensating genuine victims of negligence.

In response to a Legal Services Board consultation regarding ethical duties for legal professionals, APIL stressed the importance of addressing this problematic practice. Tuff further stated, “legitimate challenges by defendants are of course completely acceptable. But some unscrupulous insurers are using a scattergun approach in making allegations of fundamental dishonesty in the hope that something sticks and cases are dismissed.” He described this strategy as one aimed at “financially and psychologically exhaust[ing] vulnerable injured people, who face having their cases dismissed and being held liable for the defendant’s costs as well as their own.”

The absence of strict penalties for defendants engaging in baseless claims of dishonesty risks encouraging further misconduct. Tuff pointed out that “this underhand behaviour will escalate while there are no strong sanctions for defendants who make bogus allegations of claimant dishonesty.” In its feedback on the proposed ethical guidance, APIL urged that new policies must incorporate practical examples along with comprehensive education and training. Tuff added that “without these, it can be difficult for practitioners to know the right course of action, especially in complex cases where ethical boundaries are less clear.” Addressing these dynamics is essential for maintaining the integrity of the legal system and safeguarding the rights of injured claimants.