The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into Lutterworth Athletic Football Club, which is registered as charity number 1175765. Established in 2017, the club aims to promote community participation in healthy recreation through local football in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. Concerns arose regarding the charity’s compliance, particularly regarding its repeated failures to meet filing obligations. The charity entered the regulator’s double defaulter class inquiry in 2024 for not submitting its accounts for 2022 and 2023. Although these accounts were eventually submitted, the charity continued its pattern of non-compliance with significant overdue accounts for 2024.

Following an analysis of banking information that highlighted further issues, the Commission escalated its actions by launching a standalone inquiry. The focus of this inquiry will be to assess how well the trustees are meeting their legal obligations related to the charity's administration, governance, and management. The investigation will look closely at several aspects, including the trustees’ compliance with statutory accounting and reporting responsibilities and the financial controls and management practices in place. Furthermore, it will consider whether the trustees adhered to the charity's governing document and investigate any potential private benefits to trustees and connected parties, as well as the management of conflicts of interest.

The Charity Commission typically publishes a report once an inquiry concludes, detailing the issues addressed, actions taken, and outcomes reached. The scope of this inquiry may be broadened should additional regulatory problems arise.