The Charity Commission for England and Wales has recently escalated its investigation into 105 charities connected to a Hackney-based company that has cashed cheques for a staggering £22 million between December 2021 and March 2023. Initially announced in May 2025, the inquiry first identified ten charities suspected of irregularities, but it has now added another ten to its scrutiny list. The newly included charities are Ezer Viznitz Foundation, Satmar Nursery Trust, Lehachyos, Dover Sholem Community Trust, Friends of Yeshiva Daas Sholem Shotz, Vyoel Moshe Charitable Trust, The Z.S.V. Trust, United Talmudical Associates Ltd, Forty Limited, and Bnois Jerusalem Schools.

The inquiry was prompted by evidence that certain charities have been issuing cheques that are converted into cash rather than being used as intended. Following an unannounced visit by HMRC, the Commission is determined to uncover the facts surrounding the financial transactions. This investigation will focus on how the charities have managed and transferred their funds and whether trustees maintained appropriate oversight of these transactions. The Commission aims to determine if these conversions to cash were in the charities' best interests and align with their original purposes.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the regulator has enacted a temporary order preventing the charities from issuing any cheques without prior consent from the Commission. This measure underscores the seriousness of the inquiry and the need for transparency in the financial activities of charities. The Commission has indicated that the scope of its inquiry may expand if further regulatory issues arise during the ongoing investigation, signalling its commitment to ensuring accountability and integrity within the charitable sector.