Region’s largest law firm welcomes accomplished corporate and commercial lawyer as partner

Wilkin Chapman, the largest law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, has appointed Luke Rees, an experienced corporate and commercial specialist. Luke brings over 15 years of experience working with commercial clients on company sales and purchases, private equity investments, corporate restructures, shareholder agreements, and a wide range of commercial agreements.

Luke Rees, corporate and commercial partner at Wilkin Chapman, said, “It’s a great time to be working at Wilkin Chapman, joining fellow partner Ed Capes and the team in Lincoln while collaborating with the wider teams across Grimsby and Beverley. One of the things that attracted me to the firm was its excellent reputation for providing advice in the energy and renewables sector and I am keen to work with head of sector, Roly Freeman, to further develop our existing relationships with clients and intermediaries in this area.”

Ed Capes, corporate and commercial partner at Wilkin Chapman, said, “Luke’s appointment is a great boost to our well-established team. He has a strong reputation for offering pragmatic corporate advice which has seen him cultivate close relationships with intermediaries and clients both locally and nationwide. Add to that his extensive experience advising clients on a full range of commercial contracts, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Luke, who joins Wilkin Chapman’s Lincoln office after spending the last five years of his career in Lincoln, strengthens the firm’s growing corporate and commercial expertise across Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.

Outside of work, Luke is married with a young family and spends most of his time following his children’s various sporting endeavours, including helping out as a cricket coach.