Reeds Solicitors welcomes new specialist litigator

Oxford-headquartered law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP (Reeds) has announced the appointment of Harvey Fox as its new Pre-Charge Engagement Specialist and Litigator. Based in the firm’s Bristol office, Fox joins the Private Crime Team from Freemans Solicitors LLP, where he co-ordinated the 24-hour police station advice service for nearly two decades. With vast experience advising clients on some of the most grave and complex criminal cases including high-profile murder investigations, sexual offences, drug trafficking and fraud, Harvey provides services under legal aid, private funding and trade union instructions. He represents clients under investigations by a wide range of agencies from the police, The Benefits Agency, local authorities through to the NHS service bodies. Harvey is recommended by the drugs' advice charity “Release” to people arrested for the possession or supply of drugs.

Reeds’ criminal defence team advises on all stages of criminal defence including pre-interview conferences and representations, pre-charge and investigations, criminal defence in Courts of all levels, and provides post-charge advice. Commenting on Harvey Fox’s appointment, partner and Crime area manager for the Southwest, Nicola Hutchinson says “Having Harvey Fox join our busy criminal defence team here at Reeds is a real coup for the firm. His professionalism and tenacity for doing the very best for his clients is well-recognised on the circuit across the country. Though he will be based primarily from the Bristol office, due to the nature of his work, he will be representing clients nationwide. He is well known for his care and compassion with a particular interest and extensive experience working with those with mental health issues and learning disabilities.”

Harvey Fox added “I am looking forward to getting stuck into the work here at Reeds and to continue helping those in need of support when under investigation. The firm is well known and respected for its criminal defence work, and I am delighted to be joining the team.” With this strategic hire, Reeds Solicitors aims to strengthen its position in the legal landscape and continue to deliver exceptional support to clients facing challenging legal situations.