Reeds Solicitors opens new office

Leading national law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP (Reeds) is delighted to announce the opening of its first office in Devon, located at Queensgate House, 48 Queen Street, Exeter. This new branch marks Reeds’ 21st national office across England and Wales.

The Exeter office will primarily offer family law services and will be managed by associate Jessica Cantú, under the oversight of Head of Family James Ferry. Cantú, who currently divides her time between Exeter and Swindon, will handle cases involving care proceedings and pre-proceedings related to domestic abuse, substance abuse, and mental health issues. Additionally, she will address private law matters concerning child arrangements, such as contact and residence.

Jan Matthews, managing partner at Reeds, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into Devon. “We are excited to be venturing into the county of Devon and have every confidence that Jessica will build a successful practice serving the local community. We know that, unfortunately, amid a cost-of-living crisis, parents and families find themselves not only struggling financially but also facing amplified risks such as domestic abuse and mental health issues. Thus, local support from a compassionate family law specialist is particularly crucial today.”

James Ferry, Head of Family Law and partner at Reeds Solicitors, praised Cantú’s skills and approach. “Having worked with Jessica over many years, I know what a friendly and compassionate individual she is. Jessica communicates well and has the uncanny ability to help people understand complex legal processes in a digestible manner. She would be an asset to any community, and we wish her all the success in building a thriving practice in Devon, just as she has done in Swindon.”

The Exeter office’s opening is a significant step for Reeds Solicitors, reinforcing its commitment to providing specialised family law services across a broader geographic area.