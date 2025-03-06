Reeds Solicitors builds on commitment to its service pledge

The new look website is the next step in the firm’s new branding roll-out which has been underway since celebrating Reeds’ 25th Anniversary in 2024. The website has been designed with speed and accessibility in mind and makes the information valued by the firm’s clients easier to access, read, and navigate.

Reeds Solicitors is an award-winning, leading criminal defence and multi-disciplinary law firm that provides a variety of legal services including family law, prison law, mental health and Court of Protection nationally across 20 offices situated throughout England and Wales.

To further improve the experience for visitors and clients the website has made significant changes to content layout and provides an easier format to navigate while moving towards better standards for those that may require more accessible content. The simplified, faster, and cleaner look will be a welcome platform for clients who may be suffering from high anxiety or be under extreme stress whilst facing often confusing, challenging, and sometimes traumatic legal problems.

Commenting on the launch, Jan Matthews (pictured), managing partner at Reeds Solicitors said since commemorating their 25th anniversary, they have been redefining what Reeds means to their clients. For over a quarter of a century, they have been providing a high-quality and compassionate service and are continuously in the pursuit of excellence. With this in mind, they launched their Service Pledge as an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal solutions with a focus on personalised and client-centric service. Matthews stated that they believe everyone should be able to access their services and support when needed, and this begins with clear and concise communication. They are streamlining the way they do things by removing the mental clutter and making complex processes simpler and more cohesive.

The new website can be viewed here: www.reeds.co.uk