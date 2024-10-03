Reeds Solicitors appoints new head of private family law

Oxford-based law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP has announced the appointment of Sobiah Hussain as the Head of its Private Family Law practice.

In her new role, Sobiah will lead a dedicated team, which includes solicitor Paul Summerbell, Senior Associate Alison Page, and Legal Executive Emma MacDonald. The Private Family Law practice will collaborate closely with the firm's broader Family Law department, headed by Partner James Ferry. This larger department has a strong track record in managing a diverse range of cases, from non-traditional partnerships to multi-generational family dynamics.

Sobiah returns to Reeds Solicitors, where she initially trained and qualified. Her career has included positions at Spratt Endoctt Solicitors and RWK Goodman before spending over two years at Stowe Family Law as a senior associate. She brings a wealth of experience advising clients on various private law matters, including divorce and separation, financial arrangements, child-related disputes, and issues involving domestic abuse, including injunctions.

James Ferry, Partner and Head of Family Law at Reeds Solicitors, expressed his enthusiasm about Sobiah's return: “We are delighted to welcome back Sobiah Hussain to the family team here at Reeds. She is an experienced private family law practitioner, and we know that she is the perfect fit for our expansion in this area. I look forward to working closely with her and know that she will succeed in forging a strong private family law practice.”

Jan Matthews, Managing Partner at Reeds Solicitors, added, “I am thrilled to have Sobiah rejoin the firm and wish her every success in establishing a private family practice here at Reeds. We recently also welcomed back Caroline Snodgrass in August as we grew our criminal practice. To have solicitors leave to spread their wings and gain further experience in other well-respected firms but ultimately return to Reeds is testament to our team culture here – something we are very proud of!”

Sobiah Hussain’s appointment is a significant step for Reeds Solicitors as it continues to expand its capabilities in the family law sector.