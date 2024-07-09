Reeds solicitors announces raft of promotions

Leading national law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP has announced the promotion of three partners, five senior associates, and five associates. Solicitors Beth Mantel, Scott Primmer, and Nathan Seymour-Hyde have joined the firm’s partnership, increasing the total number of partners to 15. Joanna Benn, Emma Cojder, Jemma Michaelson, Alison Page, and Jess Reddy have been promoted to senior associate, while Isabelle Sly, Lucy Wandrum, Steven Maynard, Rachel Oakley, and Jessica Cantu have advanced to associate roles.

This round of promotions is the first since implementing the Reeds Career Progression Framework, designed to provide clear objectives and training for career advancement through the Reeds Academy.

Commenting on the promotions, managing partner Jan Matthews stated: “We are pleased to welcome Beth, Scott, and Nathan to the partnership; their promotions are richly deserved following their leadership in the creation and development of their respective teams: Manchester Complex Crime, Private Client, and Fare Evasion. Nathan and Scott have also together formed and lead the Reeds Business Development Unit, which is spearheading our expansion into new areas of work. We are especially proud to see another former Reeds trainee (Scott Primmer) promoted to Partnership.

I would also like to congratulate our new associates and senior associates. Each individual has demonstrated their commitment to our clients and to each other. We continue to build our business with outstanding individuals at every level and are never happier than when we can recognise their accomplishments with both career and financial progression. These much-deserved promotions are not only a testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication to their teams and the business, but also highlights our continued commitment to investing in our people and offices nationally.”

Beth Mantel, based in Manchester, is now a partner in Complex Crime. She has extensive experience advising clients on conspiracies related to drugs, robbery, murder, and serious violence, as well as high-value fraud, money laundering, and confiscation proceedings. She aims to further expand her team in Manchester and across northern England.

Scott Primmer, now a partner in the Oxford office’s Private Client department, focuses on serious sexual assault cases and a range of other offences including complex fraud and manslaughter. He emphasizes new business and client care within the department.

Nathan Seymour-Hyde, who heads the Fare Evasion department and works between Oxford and London, has built a notable practice in securing out-of-court settlements and making representations to prevent clients from being added to the Barred List or to erase arrest records. He also represents clients under police investigation pre-charge.