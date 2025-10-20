Global law firm Reed Smith has officially opened its office in Riyadh, following the acquisition of a license from the Saudi Ministry of Justice. This new office marks the firm's third location in the Middle East, alongside established offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, further solidifying Reed Smith's presence in the region since its first establishment in Abu Dhabi in 1978. With a total of 34 offices worldwide, the firm's expansion demonstrates its commitment to the growing Saudi market.

The Riyadh office will feature a robust team, including three notable talents who join from local law firm Mahassni & Co. Emad Alshaikhi takes on the role of Partner, having previously served as co-managing partner at Mahassni & Co. He brings over 15 years of experience in high-value commercial disputes and major government projects. Senior Associate Foram Majmudar, US-qualified, will provide expertise on joint ventures and mergers & acquisitions, while Sami Saafa has been appointed as Government Relations Officer to support regulatory initiatives.

Gregor Pryor, EME managing partner, has been seconded from London to oversee the integration and growth of the Riyadh office. “For more than 45 years, we have proudly partnered with clients across the Middle East, and we are committed to further strengthening our presence in this dynamic and rapidly evolving region,” said Casey Ryan, global managing partner of Reed Smith. Pryor added, “Our new Saudi Arabia office is the natural next step in the evolution of our client offering in the region."

The opening of this office aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, which is generating significant opportunities in finance, energy, and more. With the recent establishment of offices in Atlanta and Denver, Reed Smith is on a growth trajectory, adding over 125 new lawyers in 2025. The Riyadh team will operate from the Laysen Valley complex on King Khalid Road, aiming to provide comprehensive support to clients in a rapidly transforming market.