Global law firm Reed Smith has officially opened its 34th global office, situated in Boston, marking another milestone in the firm’s strategic expansion plan. The Boston establishment is aimed at enhancing the firm’s services in private equity, M&A, finance, and fund formation, and follows recent openings in Atlanta, Denver, and Riyadh. With the launch, Reed Smith gathers 12 lawyers, which include six partners and a senior strategic advisor, to comprehensively support private equity sponsors, financial institutions, and fund managers.

Casey Ryan, Reed Smith’s Global Managing Partner, expressed that the Boston office is a response to client needs, stating, “Our Boston opening is a direct response to our clients, who want us closer to their business and in the places where they are investing and growing.” The Boston market is viewed as vital for private equity, finance, banking, and life sciences, leading to the firm’s commitment to these sectors. Complementing this growth, the new office welcomes talent from leading law firms such as White & Case, Goodwin, and Morrison Foerster.

In a further endorsement of Reed Smith’s vision, Ryan added, “By continuing to invest in top-tier lawyers, we bring the strength and resources to help clients achieve their most important business objectives, today and over the long term.” The firm’s growth trajectory has been robust, welcoming over 180 new lawyers globally in 2025, with an emphasis on enhancing their already strong private equity practice.

Julie Hardin, Managing Partner – Americas, reinforced the significance of Boston to their growth, asserting, “Expanding to Boston strengthens our corporate and finance footprint in a critical market and directly responds to client demand for enhanced capabilities in the region.” The local team is expected to resonate deeply within the New England business community due to their extensive experience and relationships.

New team member Omar Hemady remarked, “We are excited to join Reed Smith and to lead the firm’s expansion into Boston.” He praised the firm's ability to respond to the needs of middle-market clients, particularly highlighting the complexities of the regulated deals they face. Meanwhile, Ian Hohmeister recognised Reed Smith’s strengths in the areas of private equity and digital assets, emphasising the advantages for their clients.

With expectations of further growth, senior strategic advisor Kevin J. Sullivan shared his enthusiasm: “I have admired Reed Smith’s investment in private equity and rapid ascent up the league tables. The firm is building something special, and I can't wait to be a part of it.” Matt Mohn, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Global Corporate Group, highlighted that the new lawyers add significant depth to their existing private equity and finance practices, stating, “These lawyers add to our deep bench of private equity, fund formation, and finance partners.”

The launch of the Boston office not only signals Reed Smith’s commitment to strategic growth but also enhances its ability to deliver sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional transactional support that meets the evolving demands of its clients. As Reed Smith continues to make strides in key markets, the Boston office stands as a promising new chapter in the firm’s legacy as a leading global law firm.