Immigration Enforcement raids across the UK have reached unprecedented heights, driven by proactive actions from the Home Office. The latest data shows a staggering 77% increase in raids since the current government took power, translating into an 83% surge in arrests from July 2024 to December 2025. More than 17,400 operations targeted illegal employment in sectors known for undercutting legitimate businesses, including nail bars, car washes, and takeaway shops, resulting in over 12,300 arrests.

In Northern Ireland, a notable 187 raids resulted in 234 arrests, denoting a 76% rise in operations and an astonishing 169% increase in arrests compared to the previous year. This crackdown on illegal workers is part of the government's broader strategy to restore order within the immigration system and combat the dangerous networks that exploit vulnerable individuals.

“We have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide,” asserted Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn emphasised the impact of illegal working on legitimate businesses, stating, “The message is clear: there is no place for those flouting the law.”

The government's commitment to border security is also reflected in their recent initiatives, including increased funding for Immigration Enforcement, which received a £5 million boost aimed specifically at tackling illegal working. This enhanced funding has enabled raids across various sectors, including construction and hospitality, revealing widespread non-compliance.

As part of their ongoing efforts, Immigration Enforcement officers now utilise body-worn video technology to further streamline operations and facilitate prosecutions. Paul McHarron, the Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Lead for Northern Ireland, reaffirmed their resolve, declaring, “Illegal working is against the law and will not be tolerated.”

Major operations have taken place across the country, with one notable raid on 1 May at VN Nail & Spa Salon in Belfast resulting in the arrest of three Vietnamese nationals for illegal working. Furthermore, a crackdown on Europa Car Wash in Bangor led to four arrests involving individuals from Romania, Ethiopia, and Jordan, two of whom were detained for removal from the UK.

Looking ahead, the government plans to augment right-to-work checks across the gig and casual labour markets, utilising the latest Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act. This will minimise the opportunities for illegal workers to engage in unlawful employment, reinforcing the message that the current administration is serious about border control and legality in the workforce.

With a 33% rise in disruptions associated with migrant smuggling reported in the last year, this enforcement push forms a critical part of the government's holistic approach to managing immigration and combatting criminal gangs. A landmark agreement with France now allows the return of individuals arriving in small boats, further tightening controls.

Additionally, the government is set to introduce mandatory digital ID checks to verify individuals' rights to work, expected to be implemented before the end of the parliamentary session. This initiative aims to simplify employer compliance while making it increasingly difficult for illegal migrants to gain employment, effectively curtailing the illegal workforce across the UK.

The convergence of these actions reflects a solid government commitment to securing borders and dismantling dangerous smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable people, thereby addressing the factors that facilitate illegal migration through false promises of work.