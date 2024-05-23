Record figures for Express as the law firm looks to build on phenomenal 2023 success

Express Solicitors, a leading personal injury law firm based in Manchester, has achieved its highest-ever statutory turnover, underscoring a year of remarkable growth and strategic success. For the fiscal year ending August 2023, the firm's turnover soared to £42.5 million, with a profit before tax (PBT) of £9.2 million. This performance cements a steady upward trend from £22.6 million in 2020 and £30.4 million in 2022.

The firm's medical reporting subsidiary, Ontime Reports, also reported an impressive increase in turnover, rising from £5.9 million to £7.36 million. The number of live cases handled by Express Solicitors climbed to around 25,000, up from 22,000 at the start of the previous year.

James Maxey, CEO of Express Solicitors, attributed this phenomenal growth to multiple strategic developments throughout 2023. The firm advanced 12 places in The Lawyer's Top 100 Law Firms, now ranking at #80. Consolidating their operations, Express Solicitors moved to a newly refurbished 40,000 square foot office featuring modern amenities such as a gym, roof garden, and multi-faith room.

The firm’s workforce has also expanded significantly, welcoming 17 newly-qualified lawyers through its trainee program and acquiring two South Manchester PI firms, Amelans Solicitors and Jefferies Solicitors. This expansion brought the staff count to over 665, including new partners and the firm's first internally-qualified barrister.

Express Solicitors has not only focused on internal growth but also enhanced its brand presence and digital marketing efforts to improve client experience. This commitment to excellence and innovation has garnered industry recognition, including a Best Law Firm award from the Modern Claims Awards and a shortlist for the PI / Clin Neg Team of the Year at the Manchester Legal Awards.

Maxey emphasized the firm's commitment to developing its employees and maintaining momentum. "Our lawyers are sought after for their thought leadership and subject expertise," he said. Looking ahead, Express Solicitors aims to become the UK's leading personal injury firm and achieve a £60 million turnover.

With its strategic expansions, investments in infrastructure and marketing, and recognition within the industry, Express Solicitors is poised to continue its trajectory of success and influence in the legal sector.