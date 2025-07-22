Aspiring solicitors outside of London are set to be paid £24,916, while those in the capital will receive £28,090 during their qualifying work experience for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam or during their training contract. Law Society president Richard Atkinson stated “The minimum salary policy and uplift supports those seeking to enter the profession.” Atkinson also highlighted that “We encourage employers to consider this recommendation, as employers paying the recommended minimum salary for trainee solicitors could have a positive impact on equality and diversity within the legal profession.” The policy applies to all individuals engaged in recognised training periods, enhancing opportunities for aspiring lawyers. The recommended salary figures follow the Consumer Price Index's 12-month rolling inflation rate and are reviewed annually in June. This salary guideline, introduced by the Law Society in 2015, is not mandatory but serves as a best practice suggestion for employers, aimed at fostering inclusivity within the legal field.