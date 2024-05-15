Recognising excellence: Shri Amitabh Kant honoured by Society of Indian Law Firms

In a vibrant display of recognition and appreciation, the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) recently hosted an event titled "Celebrating and Calibrating G20 – The Sherpa Speaks," honouring Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, for his instrumental role in the success of the G20 summit held in New Delhi last year. The event not only acknowledged Kant's remarkable achievements but also underscored India's growing prominence on the global stage.

Shri Amitabh Kant, a key figure in India's international affairs, was presented with the prestigious "Outstanding Achiever - India 2023" award in acknowledgement of his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in fostering international cooperation. The award not only reflects Kant's individual brilliance but also symbolises India's increasing influence and participation in shaping global discourse and policy frameworks.

Ajay Bhargava, Partner at Khaitan & Co, led the proceedings by honouring Shri Amitabh Kant, emphasising his invaluable contributions to India's diplomatic endeavours. Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms, echoed this sentiment, recognising Kant's pivotal role in elevating India's status on the world stage.

The event also saw the presence of esteemed personalities such as Shri Venkatramani, Attorney General for India, Ms. Nina Gupta, Managing Partner at Bhasin & Co., and Ms. Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner at Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, who joined in honouring Shri Amitabh Kant's remarkable achievements.

Beyond the individual accolades, the event served as a testament to India's commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy. It showcased the nation's resolve to actively engage with international partners to address pressing global challenges and contribute meaningfully to the collective progress of humanity.

As India continues to assert itself as a formidable player in global affairs, events like these not only recognise the contributions of exceptional individuals like Shri Amitabh Kant but also serve as a catalyst for furthering India's aspirations of becoming a key architect of the global order. Through concerted efforts and unwavering dedication, India is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage, shaping a future that is both prosperous and equitable for all.