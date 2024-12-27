Rebecca Moore strengthens Lewis Silkin team

Lewis Silkin has announced the appointment of Rebecca Moore as a partner in their Manchester office, a move that significantly bolsters the firm’s commercial capabilities in the North of England. Rebecca brings nearly 20 years of experience working with major consumer, retail, and FMCG brands, making her a leading authority in advertising and marketing law, intellectual property rights, and commercial agreements.

Rebecca’s extensive expertise includes advising on brand activation, sponsorship, consumer rights, and navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Her experience is further enriched by industry secondments at notable companies such as British Gas, ITV, Co-Op Group, and McDonald’s.

Joining Lewis Silkin’s multidisciplinary Digital, Creative, and Commerce (DCC) practice, Rebecca will contribute to a team of 11 partners operating across six UK offices. Her arrival strengthens the Manchester office, which launched in 2022 and has grown to include five partners and 30 professionals. Alongside the Leeds office, the firm now offers comprehensive legal services to creative and innovative businesses in the North.

Jo Farmer, Joint Managing Partner at Lewis Silkin, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to Lewis Silkin. She has established herself as a standout adviser to consumer-facing brands and brings skills that perfectly complement our long-standing expertise in marketing, advertising, and intellectual property law. Rebecca’s appointment marks another milestone in our growth in the North, reinforcing our ability to support clients in Manchester’s thriving creative sector and beyond.”

Rebecca Moore added: “I’ve always considered Lewis Silkin to be the market leader in advertising law, so it’s a pleasure to join the team. The firm’s rapid success in Manchester reflects the region’s dynamic growth and innovation. I’m excited to bring my specialisms to the table and help drive new opportunities for the firm and our clients.”

This latest appointment demonstrates Lewis Silkin’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the North of England while continuing to deliver top-tier legal services to the region’s flourishing creative and commercial sectors.