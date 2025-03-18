Re F (a minor) – permission to appeal

High Court examines procedural and factual disputes in family law case

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Hayden, recently addressed an application for permission to appeal findings of fact from a family law case involving allegations of domestic abuse and child welfare concerns. The case, Re F (a Minor), was initially heard by Her Honour Judge Helen Arthur in the Family Court in Wolverhampton over three days in June 2024.

The case revolved around serious allegations made by both parents against each other, with the court ultimately finding that the father's behaviour was significantly more detrimental to the welfare of the children involved. The judgment detailed instances of physical and emotional abuse, including an incident where the father allegedly grabbed the mother's throat and pushed her to the ground while she was pregnant.

The father, who was unrepresented, sought permission to appeal the findings, arguing procedural errors and bias. He claimed that the court had failed to properly consider his evidence, including audio recordings he believed were crucial to his case. The High Court, however, found that the recordings lacked reliability and that the original judge had appropriately exercised her discretion in evaluating the evidence.

Mr Justice Hayden also addressed the procedural aspects of the appeal, noting that the application was filed significantly out of time. Despite this, the court granted permission to appeal out of time due to the complexities surrounding the father's receipt of the judgment. The court highlighted the importance of adhering to procedural rules, especially regarding the timing of appeals and the formal hand-down of judgments.

The appeal raised several grounds, including alleged procedural errors, the judge's refusal to revisit earlier case management decisions, and claims of bias. The High Court found no merit in these grounds, emphasising the thoroughness of the original judgment and the lack of evidence supporting the father's claims of bias and procedural unfairness.

Ultimately, the High Court refused permission to appeal, concluding that the application was without merit. The judgment serves as a reminder of the importance of procedural compliance and the challenges faced by litigants in person navigating complex legal processes.

This case underscores the judiciary's commitment to ensuring that family law proceedings are conducted fairly and with due regard to the welfare of children involved. It also highlights the challenges of balancing procedural rigour with the need for flexibility in cases involving unrepresented parties.

